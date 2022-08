.

Students risk life to commute daily on a boat in UP's Hamirpur Published on: 17 minutes ago

In the absence of a bridge on the Chandrawal river, students of Chhimouli village in Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh, risk their life while commuting daily to school in a boat. Villagers alleged that grievances were put forward before the officials, but to no avail. On the other hand, ADM Surendra Singh said the construction of a bridge on the river is underway.