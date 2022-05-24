.

Tirunelveli: Tamil Nadu police on Tuesday released a video of the landslide that caused the stone quarry accident. In the mishap that took place on May 14, four of the six men trapped under the boulder died. As no safety regulations were followed, it was difficult to rescue the men trapped under 300 feet. Lorry driver Rajendran's body was the last to be retrieved, on May 2, eight days since the tragic accident. Police have arrested four including the Quarry owner and his son.