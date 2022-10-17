.

Stampede-like situation during Mulayam Singh Yadav's ashes immersion ritual Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Haridwar (Uttarakhand): A stampede-like situation emerged during the ashes-immersion ritual of Samajwadi Party founder and former UP Chief Minister late Mulayam Singh Yadav in Haridwar on Monday. Official sources said that "a large number of SP workers attended the ritual. During this, the workers could not stop themselves and jumped over each other to pay homage to Mulayam Singh Yadav and get a glimpse of Akhilesh Yadav. Due to this, there was a stampede-like situation at the venue. The police made efforts to stop the workers. Akhilesh Yadav along with his family members was soon surrounded by the security personnel. No one was injured in the incident. Mulayam Singh Yadav breathed his last on October 10 at Medanta hospital in Gurugram.