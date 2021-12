.

Spike gene of Omicron has 32 mutations, says CCMB Director Published on: 2 hours ago



In an interview with ETV Bharat reporter Ramya, Dr. Vinay K Nandicoori, Director, Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, talks about the new variant, Omicron. He said, "The spike gene of new variant has 32 mutations. Majority of gene sequences of Omicron came from South Africa, some of the sequences came from countries like Ghana and Botswana too."