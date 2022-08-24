.

Speeding car hits two bystanders in Tamil Nadu Published on: 3 minutes ago

Two persons were severely injured after a speeding car hit them on the roadside in the Jambai area of Tamil Nadu's Erode district on Wednesday. CCTV footage shows the two being mowed down by the speeding car. The bystanders immediately shifted them to the nearest private hospital. Local people caught the person driving the car and interrogated him and found out that he was Ardhanareeswarar from Indira Nagar in Chennai. He was later handed over to the police. The police are investigating the case.