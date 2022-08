.

Watch: Spectators flock to Iceland volcano erupting near Reykjavik Published on: 7 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Scientists and curious onlookers admire the “incredible” eruption of a volcanic fissure in an uninhabited valley 40 kilometers to Iceland’s capital Raykjavik. The eruption happened on Wednesday near the site of the Mount Fagradalsfjall volcano in southwestern Iceland that spewed magma for six months between March and September 2021. (AFP)