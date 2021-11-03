.

Spectacular laser show held in Ayodhya ahead of Deepawali Published on: 4 hours ago



Ahead of the grand Deepostav in Ayodhya, a stunning laser show was organised at the city's Ram Ki Paidi ghat. The show was witnessed by hundreds of visitors. On Wednesday, a parade with tableaux will also be organised that will have themes of the Ram Temple and other sites of Ayodhya. Meanwhile, the administration has made extensive security arrangements in Ayodhya for Deepotsav on November 3 ahead of Diwali. Nine lakh diyas will be lit as a part of this event. Last year, over six lakh lamps were lit to celebrate the festival, creating a world record.