A unique incident took place at Miyagam village in Karjan Taluka of Vadodara district in Gujarat. Cows were given a special feast by the donors. The feast was organized for about 2,500 animals. The donors fed 800 kg of mango juice and 600 kg of dry fruits to the animals. The video of the animals relishing the feast has gone viral on social media.