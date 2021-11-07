.

Spanish La Tomatina in Tamil Nadu, with a twist-Cow Dung



The Indian Version of the Spanish festival, La Tomatina, is celebrated with a twist in Tamil Nadu's Gumatapuram-with cow dung. This festival is locally known as ‘Goraihabba'(gore fest). Villagers collect and pile the dung near the Beereswarar Temple for the celebration and later throw dung at each other. The festival is celebrated at the behest of the village God Beereswara Swamy. This fest is held every year on the next day of Deepavali Balipadyami and hundreds of people irrespective of caste and sect take part in the festival.