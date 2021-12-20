.

Space tourists say farewell as they leave ISS Published on: 1 hours ago



The crew of the Soyuz MS-20 said their farewells on Sunday as they prepared to undock from the International Space Station. Two tourists and a Russian cosmonaut originally boarded the International Space Station on Wednesday as part of the first visit by self-paying space tourists to the orbiting outpost in more than a decade. They were later due to land in Kazakhstan after spending 12 days in space. Fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa and producer Yozo Hirano, who had planned to film his mission, were joined by Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin. Maezawa and Hirano are the first self-paying tourists to visit the space station since 2009. The price of the trip hasn't been disclosed.