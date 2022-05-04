.

Youth rescues dog trapped on Himachal hill, video goes viral Published on: 5 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Sonu Thakur, the famous snake catcher of the Kullu district, rescued a dog trapped on a hill in Rudranag of Manikaran Valley in Kullu. The video of the rescue operation went viral on social media. It shows the dog trapped on the ridges of a hill with a river flowing beneath. Sonu along with Manoj Thakur, Vijay Thakur, and Lalit Kumar climbed for two hours and carried out the rescue operation in Rudranag. Sonu climbed down with the help of a rope and rescued the dog safely. Sonu has rescued more than 600 snakes from people's homes and left them in a safe forest.