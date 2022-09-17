.

Uttarakhand: Light snowfall in upper reaches of Badrinath Published on: 9 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

After rains lashed the plains of Uttarakhand, the higher reaches Saturday witnessed the season's first snowfall albeit a light one that too on the mountain cliffs. The peaks of the mountains bedecking Badrinath Dham were covered in white patches even as mercury saw a sharp dip across the state. It was raining in Chamoli district for the last three days and as such the District Magistrate ordered the closure of all schools from classes 1 to 12. The Kedarnath forest division also halted the Rudranath journey till the weather improves. The Uttarakhand Meteorological Department has predicted more rains in the state for the next few days.