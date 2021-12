.

Winter hits Uttarakhand: Snowfall in upper reaches



Several parts in the upper reaches of Rudraprayag and Chamoli districts in Uttarakhand have been witnessing snowfall for the last two days. The areas are covered with a white blanket which is a treat for the eyes. Due to the snowfall, a significant drop in temperature has been recorded forcing people to stay indoors. Meanwhile, due to snowfall in Kedarnath, the reconstruction work has come to a standstill.