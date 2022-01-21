.

6-feet long snake found in office of Mumbai High Court judge Published on: 6 minutes ago



A snake that made an appearance in the office of a Mumbai High Court judge, is going viral on social media. The snake, about 6-feet-long, was found in the chambers of Justice Borkar in Mumbai. The authorities immediately called the snake-catcher's team, which caught it to safely deport it off. The video of the snake being handled by the snake-catcher is making people wonder about the possible dangers it could cause.