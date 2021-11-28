.

Skyroot Aerospace successfully tests Cryogenic Engine 'Dhawan-1' Published on: 5 hours ago



Hyderabad based Skyroot Aerospace successfully tested its fully cryogenic engine 'Dhawan-1'. The cryogenic engine uses Liquefied natural gas (LNG) as fuel in this engine. The company claims that the use of LNG will reduce environmental damage while launching rockets and will also save 40 per cent on fuel costs. The engine will also be used in the company's Vikram series rocket, according to Skyroot Aerospace. The engine was tested at the company's premises in Bazargaon, Nagpur.