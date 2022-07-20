.

Six labourers seriously injured in bridge collapse in Rudraprayag Published on: 6 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

At least six labourers were injured after the iron shuttering over an under-construction bridge collapsed in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand on Wednesday. The major bridge is being constructed under the All Weather Road project by RCC company near Narkota, at a distance of 6 km from Rudraprayag on the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway. According to sources, so far 6 people have been admitted to the district hospital. At present, the rescue teams of disaster management, police and administration are engaged in relief work.