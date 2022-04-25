.

Single tusk elephant captured roaming on Haridwar-Rishikesh highway Published on: 2 minutes ago

An elephant with a single tusk was seen roaming near the Haridwar Rishikesh Highway on Monday at around 7 am. There was chaos due to the sudden arrival of the elephant on the road which disrupted the traffic. The elephant looked confused and disturbed due to the continuous honking by the motorists. Councilor Vipin Pant said that the Forest Department has been informed about the incident and patrolling has been demanded from the department.