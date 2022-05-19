.

Watch: Sidhu's elephant ride to protest price rise Published on: 29 minutes ago

In a symbolic protest, Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday rode an elephant against the price rise of essential commodities. This is not the first time the erstwhile cricketer had driven home the point riding elephants. He had done that in 2006 and in 2012. "Protest against inflation. Inflation devalues money of Farmers, Labourers, Middle class families, while earnings remain same. Cost of food, housing, transport & healthcare has increased by over 50%, reducing vale of 250 wage to less than 150. Pushing crores people into poverty," Sidhu tweeted.