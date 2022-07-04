.

Watch: Sidhu Moose Wala's murder accused brandishing guns

A recently acquired video from one of the Sidhu Moose Wala murder suspects showcases them brandishing guns in a moving vehicle. In the clip, all the five accused of assassinating the singer are seen beaming with laughter and waving weapons while a Punjabi number playing in their car. The five accused seen in the video are - Ankit Sirsa, Priyavrat, Kapil, Sachin Bhivani, and Deepak. All of them are seen flaunting their guns.