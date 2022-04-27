.

Shocking video: Lorry hits curve at high speed and flips over

In an unfortunate accident, a lorry driving at high speed flips over at a curve on Koyilandi Highway in Kerala on Wednesday. The security camera had captured the incident. Consequently, heaps of sacks carrying cement were splattered all over the road. Fortunately, no vehicles were coming from the opposite direction. Locals alleged that unscientific road construction was the cause of the accident. The driver and a cleaner suffered injuries and are admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.