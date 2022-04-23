.

Shocking video: Biker caught between two speeding buses, escapes unhurt Published on: 2 hours ago

A video of a biker miraculously escaping an accident in Feroke, Kozhikode on Friday morning has gone viral. Dangerous and reckless driving by private buses in Kozhikode is quite common. The video shows that a Kozhikode-Thrissur bus came to the extreme right end of a two-way road, in a bid to overtake another bus. A biker was coming from the opposite direction and had a miraculous escape. The two-wheeler rider was caught in a narrow gap between two speeding buses and was, fortunately, not get run over by either of the buses.