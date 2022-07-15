.

Amid gusty winds, close shave for biker in Kerala

Ernakulam: Amid heavy rains, a motorcyclist miraculously escaped a falling electric pole in Kothamangalam in Kerala's Ernakulam district on Thursday morning. The incident happened on the Malayinkeezhu-Nadukani Road. The rider escaped moments before the electricity pole fell on the road. A car also escaped by a whisker from a huge tree branch that broke due to the strong winds. The visuals were captured on a CCTV camera.