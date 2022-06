.

Stray dogs kill Bhopal child; autopsy will reveal cause of death

People of Bhopal were in a shock, after the recovery of a child's body from a shrub in Nishatpura locality of the city. The seven-year-old child was alleged to have been attacked and killed by dogs. "After an autopsy, the cause of child's death will be ascertained," said Sachin Atulkar, Additional Police Commissioner.