.

Shocking: Girl student run over by train in front of her mother Published on: 10 hours ago

In a tragic incident at the Kakkad railway gate, a Class 11th girl student was run over by a speeding train, right in front of the eyes of her mother. Police said, "Nanditha (16), got down from her mother's car at one side of the closed railway gate and crossed the track in a rush to catch a bus to the school, unmindful of the fast-approaching train. She was knocked down by the train. According to eyewitnesses, Nanditha had managed to cross the track just in time but her school bag got stuck on the train. Locals rushed her first to a nearby hospital and later to a private hospital in the city but could not save her life. Nanditha is the only daughter of Kishore and Lissy, residents of Nuchivayal, Alavil near Kakkad.