.

Shirdi-bound flyers stuck for five hours in SpiceJet aircraft Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Passengers of the Shirdi-bound SpiceJet flight from Delhi on Thursday evening were a harried lot when the aircraft could not land at Shirdi airport due to inclement weather. "Passengers are being offered surface transport to Shirdi from Mumbai. Passengers' safety, crew, and aircraft are paramount," said the airline in a Tweet.