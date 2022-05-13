.

Shimla: Man thrown several feet into air as speeding car hits him Published on: 28 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A video of a high-speed car ramming a man while crossing the road is getting viral and the incident happened in Sanjauli of Shimla. The incident got captured on the CCTV installed in a shop. According to the CCTV footage, the accident happened on Thursday at 11.08 am. In the video of the incident that took place in front of the old police post in Sanjauli, a man is seen crossing the road at ease unaware of the speeding car heading towards him. The car hits him hard making him fly in the air and again falling on the car. However, no police complaint is registered in the incident.