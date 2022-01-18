.

Translocation of 40-year-old hut making waves on social media



A video of the translocation of a hut has gone viral in Barmer district of Rajasthan. The shifting of this thatched structure with the help of a Hydra Lifting Machine to other place has been making waves on the social media circle. Talking about the merits of the thatched structure, Purkharam, owner of the hut, said, "This is my grandfather's legacy which I wanted to preserve it for just Rs 6,000. This hut had been constructed by my grandfather 40 years ago. It would cost around Rs 80,000 for constructing such hut, nowadays. The ambience inside the hut remains cool, even during the scorching summer heat of Barmer touching sometime around 45 degree Celsius outside."