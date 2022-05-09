.

Severe Cyclonic storm Asani brings rain to Andhra

With severe cyclonic storm Asani situated 450 km southeast of Visakhapatnam as of Monday at around 12 pm, IMD has warned that Andhra Pradesh will witness light to moderate rain in some parts of the state while heavy rainfall will be witnessed in isolated areas over coastal AP. Crops were damaged by the onslaught of strong winds on Monday as Cyclonic storm Asani, with a wind speed of 120 km per hour, started moving towards Vishakapatnam city on Monday. There was no electricity in several places due to the wind and electric wires fell down as trees were uprooted.