Published on: 17 minutes ago

As most parts of India are witnessing severe heatwave, a video has surfaced in which BSF soldiers deployed on the western border in Rajasthan's Bikaner are seen roasting papads in the sand to show the extreme climatic conditions they face. In the video, the soldiers put papads in the sand only to find them perfectly roasted a few minutes later. While winding up the vide, one of them makes an appeal to mobilize resources for the soldiers so that their spirits do not die. Sometimes temperatures touch 50 degree Celsius on the Western fronts under Thar desert.