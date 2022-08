.

Elderly pilgrim who lost his way rescued in Uttarakhand

After carrying out a search operation for at least 72 hours, a team from SDRF and the forest department was successful in rescuing a person named Rajeev Rao from Dodital in Uttarakashi district of Uttarakhand. He was missing since August 20. Rao, age 62, has been living in the United States. He had lost his way while undertaking the pilgrimage in the Dodital area of Uttarakhand.