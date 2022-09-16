.

SDRF rescues women, cattle trapped on an island in Yamuna river Published on: 2 hours ago

The State disaster response force (SDRF) rescued two women and three cattle stranded on the island of Yamuna river in Banas village. A man informed the Disaster Control Room stating that two women and some cattle were trapped on the Yamuna river island. On receiving information, the team led by Yogendra Bhandari reached the spot for rescue. The women were made to cross the river with the help of rope and life jackets with full safety. After this, the three trapped cattle were also rescued from the island of the river. During the rescue, a woman also suffered a knee injury and was provided first aid and sent home. The women said that they had gone to the banks of the river to graze the cattle, but the water level in the river suddenly increased and they were trapped in the middle of the river.