SDRF helps a pregnant woman in crossing overflowing drain in Tehri Published on: 2 hours ago

People in the Tehri district are facing difficulties as heavy rainfall continues to batter parts of Uttarakhand. People are crossing these overflowing drains with the help of ropes. In one such incident, a pregnant woman needed treatment, but couldn't cross the drain. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was called for help. They made the pregnant woman cross the drain in spate with the help of a rope. After crossing the drain, the woman was taken to Dehradun for further treatment. In another incident, water entered two houses at Sitapur village while residents of six houses were evacuated late at night on Monday. Incessant rains in the state have left many people high and dry.