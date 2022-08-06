.

Scorpio rams into two bikes; accident caught on CCTV

A Scorpio rammed into two motorcycles at around 9.30 at Karve village of Maharastra's Satara district on Wednesday. The horrific accident has been caught on the CCTV camera. In this accident, three people riding the two bikes were grievously injured. Two young men on the motorcycle were thrown aside, while the other got stuck under the bumper of the Scorpio along with the motorcycle. Two youth have been identified as Santosh Srirang Thorat and Shivaji Shankar Desai and have been seriously injured. Currently, one of them is in critical condition and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Pune. The Scorpio car involved in the accident has been taken into custody by the police. It has been found that the driver of the Scorpio was in a drunken state at the time of the incident.