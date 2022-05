.

Scorching sun ignites coal in goods train, flames doused Published on: 7 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Scorching summer heat ignited coal on a goods train heading to Haldia from Paradip. After smoke was seen coming out of the wagon, firefighters rushed to douse the flames at Soro station of Balasore. The last two bogies of the train caught fire. It was the guard of the goods train who contacted the fire brigade. The flames have been doused and the incident was reported to the concerned station master.