Kanyakumari: Head-on collision between school van, tourist vehicle; 7 injured Published on: 2 hours ago

Kanyakumari: A school van and a tourist vehicle Wednesday collided head-on in Swaminathapuram area of Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district. Seven people were injured in the mishap. They were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Kanyakumari police are investigating the matter.