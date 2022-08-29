.

Sarad Pawar's cricket fan avatar during India Pakistan match Published on: 6 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar is known for being a non-nonsense politician. The Maratha strongman, however, appeared to be in a lighter mood, celebrating the Indian cricket team's victory over Pakistan. The veteran leader was seen in a video tweeted by NCP MP and Supriya Sule where he acted like a cricket fan raising his hands in joy after Hardik Pandya hit the winning shot clinching India's victory over Pakistan in the opening match of the Asia cup. "Thank you Indian Cricket Team for making it a Happy Sunday for India!" tweeted Sule.