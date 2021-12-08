.

Santa plays with fish in aquarium on St Nicholas Day Published on: 2 hours ago



Stingrays, sharks and other fishy residents of an aquarium in Germany had a very special visitor to mark St Nicholas Day on Monday. A diver wearing the traditional long red coat of Santa Claus and a sack of goodies snorkeled in the underwater world of SeaLife Berlin, giving fish some snacks and treats. Every year on December 6, Christians in Germany celebrate Sankt Nikolaus Tag, when St Nicholas leaves nuts and sweets for well-behaved children - and lumps of coal for naughty ones. This year it was the turn of some of the 5,000 underwater creatures living at the aquarium in the German capital to enjoy an early Christmas treat.