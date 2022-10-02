.

Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik creates sand sculpture of Goddess Durga

As part of the Durga Puja celebrations, sand artist Padmashri Sudarshan Pattnaik has greeted everyone in a unique way. Sudarshan Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture of Goddess Durga with different types of fruits at the Puri beach in Odisha. In all, 12 types of fruits have been used to make the sand sculpture. Patnaik took five hours to create a seven-feet sand sculpture of Goddess Durga. The renowned sand artist Pattnaik always comes up with innovative themes and creates sand sculptures on special occasions and festivals. On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, which is being celebrated across the country, Pattnaik's sand sculpture was attracting crowds. A group of women can be seen at the beach offering prayers to Goddess Durga.