Published on: 17 minutes ago

For this Ganesh Chathurthi, Odisha sand artist Sudarshan carved a 6-ft high sand idol of Lord Ganesha at a Puri beach. What stands apart in this sculpture are 3,425 ladoos and flowers made of sand shown as the season's offerings to sand Ganesha. Also, Happy Ganesh Puja message and two elephants carved in sand complemented the overall sculpture. Sudarshan, who uses his sand art to spread awareness, said this year they are trying to give a message to save our environment through our sculptures.