Ballia (Uttar Pradesh): Sand artist Rupesh Singh created a sand sculpture on the banks of Ganga to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday on Saturday. As the PM released cheetahs into Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on his birthday, artist Rupesh had also incorporated a figure of a Cheetah in his sculpture. A student of Kashi University, Rupesh worked hard for a week on the river bank to create the sand sculpture.