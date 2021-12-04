.

Cyclone Jawad: Sudarsan Patnaik says 'Do not panic! Stay Safe' amid panic



As the threat of Cyclone Jawad looms large over Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, sand artist Sudarsan Patnaik created a sand art on Puri beach with a message, 'Do not panic! Stay Safe'. People of the two states in general and coastal regions, in general, are in a state of panic over cyclone Jawad. Through the art, Patnaik has asked the people to take part and help each other in this time of calamity.