SAF cop booked in Jabalpur for beating 9 year old boy, video goes viral Published on: 46 minutes ago

A Special Armed Forces (SAF) constable was booked for allegedly beating a 9-year-old boy accused of stealing a bicycle in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place in the Ranjhi police station limits. A video has gone viral on social media. In the clip, the constable in a civil dress caught the boy near Mastana Square after being told about a bicycle theft and hit him. The SAF constable has been identified as Ashok Thapa, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddarth Bahuguna. He has been charged under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323, 294, and section 75 of Juvenile Justice Act," an official said. A case has been registered in Ranjhi police station and the constable has been issued a notice for further action, the official said.