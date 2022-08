.

RTC bus hits Traffic Inspector at Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam Published on: 3 hours ago

Visakhapatnam: A traffic inspector received minor injuries after being hit by an RTC bus at Old Gajuwaka in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Saturday. The incident occurred when the policeman, Satyanarayana Reddy was monitoring traffic on the road. His colleagues immediately rushed him to a hospital and is undergoing treatment. The incident has been recorded on the CCTV.