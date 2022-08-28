.

RPF staff save man from being mowed down by moving train

The prompt action of the RPF staff of Cuttack saved a man from being mowed down by a moving train. According to the information provided by the RPF-Cuttack, one Arup Kundu tried to board the Puri-Patna Express that arrived at Platform No 1 of Cuttack station at 4.55 pm on Saturday. He was trying to board Coach No. AB-1. However, he slipped and fell between the platform and the train. Kundu was about to fall under the moving train, but the RPF staff of CTC PK Das and SR Samanta, who were deployed at the station, pulled him up and saved his life with the help of other passengers.