.

RPF constable saves woman's life in Bhubaneswar Railway Station Published on: 56 minutes ago

Bhubaneswar: A woman was trying to board the Palasa - Cuttack passenger train from platform No 3 on Tuesday. Her leg slipped and she fell down between the edge of the platform and the moving train. Head constable S Munda of Railway Reserve Police rushed to her help and pulled her onto the platform, preventing her from falling on the railway track.