Masked robber attacks security guard of Kozhikode petrol pump, loots Rs 50,000 Published on: 2 hours ago

A masked robber attacked a security guard at a petrol pump at Kottooli in Kozhikode district of Kerala and looted Rs 50,000. The robbery took place in the wee hours of Thursday. According to reports, the robber ransacked the office after tying up the security guard. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV installed in the petrol bunk. The security guard, Muhamad Rafee suffered injuries and he is undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College. Police are analyzing the CCTV footage at the petrol pump and nearby areas to identify the accused.