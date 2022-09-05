.

Revellers stop Ganesh idol procession to make way for Muslim's funeral procession Published on: 12 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

In a humble gesture, a procession, which was being taken out to immerse the Ganesh idol, was stopped in Ranebennur city of Haveri district in Karnataka. The procession was passing through the MG Road when revellers stumbled upon a group of Muslims carrying the mortal remains of the man of their community to the graveyard for burial. Immediately, the drum beats were stopped as a mark of respect to the departed soul. The members of the Gajana Youth Council installed the Ganesha idol at Umashankar Nagar and they are taking out the procession for immersion. After the funeral procession of a Muslim passed through the area, they resumed the procession. This incident stands as a testimony to Hindu-Muslim unity and brotherhood.