.

Retired Navy officer celebrates 100th birthday in Vizag Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Visakhapatnam: A retired officer, Sri Ramulu, who served the Indian Navy, celebrated his 100th birthday on Monday. On the occasion, city dignitaries and others congratulated him on the shores of Visakhapatnam. Sri Ramulu has won many international medals in 10 km and 20 km walks. He created a record by winning a gold medal in the 95-year age group in the World Masters Athletics Championship. Even at the age of 100, he regularly walks in the morning and practices a healthy lifestyle. Many prominent doctors from the city were present on his birthday, expressing their happiness in his centenary year.