Gala time: Rebel Sena MLA cuts a cake, celebrates birthday in Guwahati hotel Published on: 52 minutes ago

A video has emerged from the rebel Shiv Sena MLA camp in Assam's Guwahati, which shows Narendra Bhondekar - MLA of Maharashtra's Bhandara constituency - cutting a cake as part of his birthday celebrations. Bhondekar is seen standing beside the de facto leader of the faction, Eknath Shinde, who cuts a piece and feeds the former. Meanwhile, a June 23 report by news agency IANS mentioned that the MLAs had raked up a total 7-day bill of Rs 1.12 crore.