The other side of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala came to light soon after his untimely demise in a video shared by Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam. In the video, Jhunjhunwala can be seen dancing in a wheelchair to the beat of the 'Kajra Re, Kajra Re' song from the film 'Bunty Aur Babli'. He was in full element and dancing with gay abandon in the presence of his family members, who seem to be cheering him up for his dance movements. Jhunjhunwala, who left an indelible mark as a stock market investor, was likened to Warren Buffet. His dance video shows that there should be a will to live in all circumstances," the Congress leader tweeted while sharing the video.